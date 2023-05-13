Baldwin (toe) is available for Game 6 against the Lakers on Friday.
With Golden State's season on the line, we may not see Baldwin take the floor Friday evening. Especially with Andrew Wiggins (ribs) getting the green light.
More News
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Questionable for Game 6•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Won't play in Game 5•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Status uncertain Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Ruled out for Game 4•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Available for Game 3•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Status uncertain for Game 3•