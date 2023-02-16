Baldwin was assigned to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Tuesday.
Baldwin was recalled by Golden State on Monday, and he played two minutes during the parent club's loss to the Clippers on Tuesday. However, he'll return to the G League to get some playing time before the All-Star break.
More News
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Recalled by Golden State•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Recalled Monday•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Near double-double Saturday•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Returns to G League•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Available Saturday•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Trending toward playing•