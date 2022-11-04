Baldwin was recalled by the Warriors on Oct. 27.
Baldwin spent a few days with the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors in late October but has since rejoined the parent club. He hasn't been part of Golden State's rotation early in the year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him wind up back in the G League at some point.
