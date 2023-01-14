Baldwin will join the NBA Warriors following a stint with the team's G League affiliate.
Baldwin's call-up is a corresponding move to Andre Iguodala (hip) and Jonathan Kuminga (foot) being ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Bulls. Although the Warriors are thin up front, Baldwin will likely be just filling a depth role.
More News
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Sent to G League•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Available against Detroit•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Listed probable Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Called up•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Rejoins Santa Cruz•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Makes most of G League call-up•