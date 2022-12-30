Baldwin will join Golden State from the G League Warriors on Friday.
Baldwin impressed in his last pair of NBA appearances and will return to the big leagues after making an appearance with Santa Cruz on Thursday. He likely will not factor into the nightly rotation but could see the floor if Golden State decides to give any key players a night off.
