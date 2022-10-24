Golden State assigned Baldwin to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday.

After being ruled out for the Warriors' first two games of the season due to a right thumb sprain, Baldwin was available off the bench for Sunday's 130-125 win over the Kings. He didn't see the court in the narrow win, however, and he'll now have to wait a little longer to make his NBA debut while he heads to the G League affiliate in advance of training camp. Even when he rejoins Golden State, the first-round rookie out of Milwaukee is unlikely to be included in head coach Steve Kerr's rotation.