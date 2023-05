The Warriors list Baldwin (toe) as questionable for Game 1 of their second-round series with the Lakers on Tuesday.

A sore left toe prevented Baldwin from playing in the final two contests of the Warriors' first-round series with the Kings, but the rookie forward made only one three-minute cameo in the first five games of the series when he was healthy. If he gets the green light to play in the series opener with the Lakers, Baldwin is unlikely to be included in the rotation.