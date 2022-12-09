Baldwin will return to Golden State's G League affiliate Santa Cruz Warriors on Thursday.
Baldwin has split his time this season with the NBA and G League Warriors but has struggled to make a significant impact with either squad, having averaged just six minutes per game in the NBA while posting 8.7 points and 5.3 rebounds with Santa Cruz. Baldwin was drafted as a developmental piece and will look to do just that with the G League Warriors.
