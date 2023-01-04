Baldwin is probable for Wednesday's game against Detroit due to a right ankle injury.
Baldwin logged 11 minutes of action during the Warriors' win over the Hawks on Monday and posted eight points, two rebounds and one steal. Barring any major setbacks prior to tipoff, the forward will presumably be available for the Warriors despite nursing a sore right ankle.
