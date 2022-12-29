Baldwin finished with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 victory over Utah.

The Warriors called up Baldwin from the Santa Cruz Warriors and he made it to the arena shortly before game time. The team needed depth with Kay Thompson(knee) out and Donte DiVincenzo questionable. Although DiVincenzo played, coach Steve Kerr gave Baldwin a shot and he delivered with nine points from downtown. Given his impactful performance, Baldwin may stick around while the team is short-handed.