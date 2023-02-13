Baldwin recorded 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal during Saturday's win over Windy City.
Baldwin tallied 23 points for a second straight matchup, as the rookie also nearly finished with a double-double with a solid performance off the boards across 30 minutes of action.
