Baldwin (thumb) is probable for Sunday's game against the Kings, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Baldwin's thumb sprain is feeling better. Even if he's available as expected, Baldwin doesn't figure to factor significantly into Golden State's rotation.
