Baldwin contributed 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and three rebounds in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 143-113 loss to the Nets.

Most of the second half qualified as garbage time, as Brooklyn piled up 91 points before halftime against an undermanned Golden State squad, but Baldwin at least took advantage of the extended run he got. The minutes, points and three-pointers were all career highs for the rookie, who has appeared in only nine games so far for the Warriors since being taken 28th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he could get further opportunities to make a splash in the short term until the roster gets healthier.