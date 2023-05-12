Baldwin (toe) is questionable for Game 6 versus the Lakers on Friday.
Baldwin has played a total of eight minutes in the playoffs so far. If he gets the green light, he'll have a slight chance at rotation minutes with Andrew Wiggins' (ribs) status up in the air.
More News
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Won't play in Game 5•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Status uncertain Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Ruled out for Game 4•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Available for Game 3•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Status uncertain for Game 3•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Remains out Thursday•