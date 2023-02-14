Golden State recalled Baldwin from the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday.
After a string of impressive performances in the G League, Baldwin has been recalled back to the Warriors' official roster once again. The rookie has appeared in 15 NBA games this season, averaging 5.3 points and 1.4 rebounds over 8.5 minutes per game.
