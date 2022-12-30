Baldwin was sent to the G League Warriors on Thursday
Baldwin has put together two consecutive impressive performances in the NBA, recording 11 and 17 points in the last two, respectively. However, his strong play will not result in an extended NBA stay as the rookie will return to the G League and put his focus back on development.
