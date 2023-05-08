Baldwin (toe) is out for Monday's Game 4 versus the Lakers.
Baldwin was able to play five minutes at the end of Game 3, but he will not be available for Game 4 on Monday due to a lingering toe injury that caused him to miss six straight games previous to Saturday. Baldwin will have the opportunity to return on Wednesday, but he doesn't figure to have much of a role even when healthy.
