Baldwin registered seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across eight minutes during Friday's preseason contest against the Wizards in Japan.

Baldwin was held out of the team's Summer League contests for precautionary reasons after the first-round pick missed the majority of his freshman season at UW-Milwaukee with a foot injury. However, he appears to be good to go heading into the regular season. The offensive talent was on display in his first NBA action, but he still faces an uphill battle for playing time during his rookie campaign.