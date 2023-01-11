The Warriors assigned Baldwin to the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League on Wednesday.
Baldwin has split time between the G League and NBA this season but didn't appear in Golden State's game versus Phoenix on Tuesday. The rookie forward will likely see more playing time in Santa Cruz
