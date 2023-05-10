Baldwin (toe) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Lakers.
Baldwin is in danger of missing his second game due to left toe soreness. However, the rookie forward has played only eight minutes this postseason, so his potential absence shouldn't affect the Warriors' rotation.
