Baldwin (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Suns.
Baldwin continues to be sidelined due to low-back soreness. His next chance to suit up will come Friday, but a timetable for his return remains unclear.
More News
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Remains sidelined Monday•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Sent back to G League•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Back with Golden State•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Heads to G League•