Baldwin tallied 25 points (9-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds during Sunday's win over the Blue.
This was by far Baldwin's best offensive performance in the G League this season. Prior to Sunday's outburst, Baldwin was averaging just 6.5 points across his last six appearances with Santa Cruz.
More News
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Joining Santa Cruz•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Back with Golden State•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Struggles from field once again•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Grabs 10 rebounds•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Called up Sunday•
-
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Recalled by Warriors•