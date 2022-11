Baldwin is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Kings with low-back soreness.

Baldwin hasn't made any appearances in the NBA or for the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors since Nov. 4, so it's unclear when exactly he picked up the back injury. In any case, the rookie first-round pick won't be included in head coach Steve Kerr's rotation Sunday even if he sheds the doubtful designation ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff.