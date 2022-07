Baldwin did not play in Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Spurs.

Baldwin also did not see the floor in Friday's opener against the Knicks, so it looks as though the Warriors are being extra-cautious with the first-round pick, who battled through an injury-riddled freshman season at UW-Milwaukee. At this stage, it's unclear if Baldwin will end up seeing the floor at all during Summer League, but it's worth noting that he's with the team in Las Vegas.