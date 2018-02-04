Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Available vs. Nuggets
McCaw (toe) is available for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McCaw is good to go after being listed as questionable earlier in the day with toe soreness. He should assume his regular role as a reserve Saturday; the 22-year-old is averaging 3.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 16.4 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Questionable with bruised toe•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Expects to return Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Officially questionable Saturday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Practices Friday, probable Saturday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.