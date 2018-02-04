Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Available vs. Nuggets

McCaw (toe) is available for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

McCaw is good to go after being listed as questionable earlier in the day with toe soreness. He should assume his regular role as a reserve Saturday; the 22-year-old is averaging 3.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 16.4 minutes per game this season.