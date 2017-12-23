Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Back in starting lineup

McCaw will draw a start at point guard Friday against the Lakers.

With Steph Curry (ankle) and Shaun Livingston (knee) sidelined, McCaw will get the start at point guard over fellow reserve Quinn Cook. His only other start this season came on Monday against the Lakers. He posted two points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal across 23 minutes in the game and figures to see a similar workload Friday.

