Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Begins modified practice

McCaw (back) has been going through modified practice, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

McCaw is set to be re-evaluated at the end of the month, but the fact that he's been able to go through portions of practice is definitely encouraging. He hasn't seen the floor since March 31, when he initially injured his back.

