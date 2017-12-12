Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Cleared to play Monday

McCaw (concussion) will play in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

McCaw missed the last two games while going through the league-mandated concussion protocol, but was able to go through a controlled practice and has now been cleared to make his return to the court. With Steph Curry (ankle) still out, there's a chance McCaw picks up the start at point guard, though either way, he should see more minutes than the 13.2 he's averaged thus far this season.