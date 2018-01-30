Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Cleared to play Tuesday
McCaw (back) will be available for Tuesday's contest against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
As expected, McCaw will return to action Tuesday after missing the past two games as a result of a mid-back strain. He continues to be a fringe fantasy option, averaging 4.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 16.2 minutes per game.
