Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Closes out preseason with 17-point effort

McCaw mustered 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds across 31 minutes in Friday's 117-106 preseason win over the Kings.

This was an outing McCaw badly needed after having gone scoreless over a combined 32 minutes across his previous two exhibitions. The 2016 second-round pick saw action in 71 contests last season, drawing 20 starts when Kevin Durant was sidelined during the second half of the season. He'll slot in behind Durant and Andre Iguodala at small forward to open the regular season, and he could be in for a slight bump in the 15.1 minutes he saw in his rookie campaign.