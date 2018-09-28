Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Does not practice Friday
McCaw did not practice Friday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.
It's unclear as to why McCaw missed Friday's practice. Consider him a game-time decision for Saturday's preseason opener against Minnesota.
