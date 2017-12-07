Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Doubtful for Friday

McCaw (concussion) is considered doubtful to play in Friday's game against the Pistons, Connor Letourneau of The San Fran Cisco Chronicle reports.

McCaw was just placed in the NBA's concussion protocol Wednesday, so it isn't too surprising to see him in line to miss Friday's contest in Detroit. McCaw's next chance to return wouldn't be until Monday, so he should have plenty of time to clear the protocol before the Warriors return home.