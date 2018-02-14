Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Doubtful for Wednesday
McCaw (wrist) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
McCaw exited Monday's win over the Suns after spraining his right wrist. With only one game remaining until the All-Star break, it would make sense that McCaw would get the night off in order to prevent the injury from getting any worse. If he is ruled out, look for Omri Casspi to see increased minutes, with Draymond Green (finger) and Kevon Looney (knee) also questionable for the contest.
