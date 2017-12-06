Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Entering concussion protocol
McCaw (nose) has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
McCaw took a hit to the head during Monday's game against New Orleans and was initially ruled out for Wednesday's game against Charlotte with a bruised nose. The team has since clarified that he may have sustained a concussion, so the guard will now have to pass a series of tests before returning to action. Consider McCaw questionable for Friday's matchup with the Pistons.
More News
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Will not return Monday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Returns to bench Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Scores 16 in Monday's start•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Set to enter starting five Monday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.