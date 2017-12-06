Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Entering concussion protocol

McCaw (nose) has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

McCaw took a hit to the head during Monday's game against New Orleans and was initially ruled out for Wednesday's game against Charlotte with a bruised nose. The team has since clarified that he may have sustained a concussion, so the guard will now have to pass a series of tests before returning to action. Consider McCaw questionable for Friday's matchup with the Pistons.