Play

Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Exits game with wrist sprain

McCaw won't return to Monday's game against the Suns after spraining his right wrist.

McCaw only saw eight minutes of action, but still managed to post nine points, one rebound and one assist. The Warriors next play Wednesday in Portland, a game that McCaw can tentatively be considered questionable for.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories