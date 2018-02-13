Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Exits game with wrist sprain
McCaw won't return to Monday's game against the Suns after spraining his right wrist.
McCaw only saw eight minutes of action, but still managed to post nine points, one rebound and one assist. The Warriors next play Wednesday in Portland, a game that McCaw can tentatively be considered questionable for.
