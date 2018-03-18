Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Expected back Monday
The Warriors are optimistic that McCaw (wrist) will be available Monday against the Spurs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
McCaw has been sidelined for more than a month with the fractured right wrist, and though the Warriors would ideally prefer to ease the second-year wing back into action, the team may not have much choice but to lean on him for double-digit minutes Monday if he is in fact available. Three of the team's four stars -- Klay Thompson (thumb), Stephen Curry (ankle) and Kevin Durant (ribs) -- will all be sidelined Monday with injuries, while another key forward in Omri Casspi (ankle) is uncertain to play. Look for McCaw to serve as one of the primary backups for either Nick Young or Andre Iguodala, who have been starting in place of Thompson and Durant, respectively.
