Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Expected to be activated
McCaw (back) is expected to be available for Saturday's Game 6 against the Rockets, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
McCaw has been in street clothes since injuring his back on March 31 as a result of a scary fall. He put in solid run for Golden State during the regular season, seeing 16.9 minutes per game and averaging 4.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 combined steal/block. With Andre Iguodala's (knee) status still in question, it's possible coach Steve Kerr finds a spot to utilize McCaw during Game 6.
