Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Expected to play 15-20 minutes Monday

Coach Steve Kerr said he expects McCaw (wrist) to play 15-20 minutes Monday night against San Antonio, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

McCaw has missed more than a month while recovering from a fractured right wrist, but he'll be an option for Kerr on Monday, and he'll be thrown back into the fire right away as the Warriors deal with a number of key injuries. With Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant sidelined, all three of McCaw, Nick Young and Quinn Cook should see increased minutes in the backcourt, with McCaw in line to pick up time at both guard spots.