Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Expects to return Tuesday
Coach Steve Kerr expects McCaw (back) to play in Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McCaw has missed the last two games with a mid-back strain, but apparently has made enough progress in his recovery to be upgraded to probable ahead of Tuesday's contest. If McCaw were to play, he'd likely slot back in as depth on the wing, though he's averaged just 14.2 minutes over his last five games played. For that reason, he still likely wouldn't be a viable fantasy option.
