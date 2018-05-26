Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Healthy, could play in Game 6
McCaw (back), according to coach Steve Kerr, is "healthy enough to suit up" but it's not clear if he will see the floor for Saturday's Game 6 against the Rockets.
While McCaw is expected to suit up for Game 6, it appears coach Kerr is apprehensive about throwing him into the fire. As a result, it's probably best to avoid McCaw in fantasy.
More News
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Officially questionable Saturday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Expected to be activated•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Progressing well in recovery•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Begins modified practice•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Will be re-evaluated in four weeks•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Remains out for Game 3•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....