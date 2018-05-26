Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Healthy, could play in Game 6

McCaw (back), according to coach Steve Kerr, is "healthy enough to suit up" but it's not clear if he will see the floor for Saturday's Game 6 against the Rockets.

While McCaw is expected to suit up for Game 6, it appears coach Kerr is apprehensive about throwing him into the fire. As a result, it's probably best to avoid McCaw in fantasy.

