Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Impressive first game
McCaw registered 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's loss to Texas.
In his first game in the G-League, the UNLV product took the most shots for Santa Cruz (19) and lead the team in scoring. However, it is unknown just how long McCaw will be in the G-League, but when he does plays, it's likely that he can continue to be a dominant force for the Santa Cruz Warriors' offense in many different categories.
