Warriors' Patrick McCaw: In line for another start Wednesday
McCaw is in line to make another start Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
With Stephen Curry (ankle) still out and Shaun Livingston (knee) set to miss a second straight game, all signs point to McCaw getting another start at point guard as the Warriors seek their ninth consecutive victory. McCaw has seen increased minutes in each of the last two games -- 30 minutes vs. Dallas on Dec. 14 and 23 minutes vs. the Lakers on Monday -- but that hasn't translated to fantasy viability, as he's totaled only four points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals over the course of both games.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...