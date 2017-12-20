Warriors' Patrick McCaw: In line for another start Wednesday

McCaw is in line to make another start Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With Stephen Curry (ankle) still out and Shaun Livingston (knee) set to miss a second straight game, all signs point to McCaw getting another start at point guard as the Warriors seek their ninth consecutive victory. McCaw has seen increased minutes in each of the last two games -- 30 minutes vs. Dallas on Dec. 14 and 23 minutes vs. the Lakers on Monday -- but that hasn't translated to fantasy viability, as he's totaled only four points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals over the course of both games.