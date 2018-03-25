Warriors' Patrick McCaw: In starting five Sunday
McCaw (back) will play and start in Sunday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
McCaw popped up on the injury report with a bruised lower back, but it doesn't look like it was anything serious. McCaw will likely play 20-plus minutes yet again Sunday, but given his lackluster production in each of the last two outings, he can safely be avoided in DFS.
