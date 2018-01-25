Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Listed as questionable for Thursday

McCaw is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves due to a mid back strain.

It appears McCaw picked up the injury during Tuesday's win over the Knicks, which could help explain his limited playing time. Look for his status to clear up following Thursday morning's shootaround; if he's unable to play, look for Shaun Livingston and Nick Young to see some increased run. McCaw is averaging 4.0 points across 16.2 minutes per game this season.