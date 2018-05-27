Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Logs four minutes in return to action

McCaw (back) returned to action in Game 6 against the Rockets on Saturday, finishing with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across four minutes.

Saturday marked McCaw's first in-game action since late March, as he had been recovering from a fairly significant back injury for nearly two months. While McCaw's minutes came in garbage time of a blowout win, it was still an encouraging development for his health and he could see a handful of minutes once again in Game 7, especially if Andre Iguodala (knee) can't give it a go.