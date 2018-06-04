Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Logs three minutes in Game 2 win
McCaw (back) played three minutes in Golden State's 122-103 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, but he did not record any stats.
It was the second consecutive appearance for McCaw, who head coach Steve Kerr has been slowly working back in since Game 6 of the conference finals versus the Rockets. The 22-year-old continues to be listed on the injury report prior to each game, but it appears likely he'll be available to play in each contest moving forward. Naturally, that won't guarantee him actual playing time, as the combination of typically tight postseason rotations and McCaw's still recovering back should conspire to keep his role very minimal at best.
