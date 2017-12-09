Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Making progress
McCaw (concussion) plans to have a non-contact workout Saturday, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
McCaw has been sidelined since suffering a concussion Dec. 4 against the Pelicans, though he's been making progress. The rookie, who is working his way through the NBA's concussion protocol, recently completed an eye test and rode on a stationary bike. If all goes well during Saturday's controlled practice, McCaw could be cleared to return as early as Monday against the Trail Blazers.
