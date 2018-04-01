Warriors' Patrick McCaw: MRI comes back clean, timetable still unknown

McCaw's MRI came back negative, but he remains without a timetable for a return, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

McCaw currently remains at UC Davis Medical Center after being stretchered off the floor during Saturday's win over the Kings, though the hope is for him to be released at some point later Sunday. With both an X-ray and MRI clearing McCaw of anything significant, it appears his stay on the sidelines could be shorter than initially feared. That said, it's safe to assume he'll sit out Sunday's game against the Suns and with the Warriors safely locked in to a playoff spot, they'll likely bring McCaw along slowly. Look for additional updates to be provided over the coming few days.