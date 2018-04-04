Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Officially out Thursday vs. Pacers
McCaw (back) has officially been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
McCaw will be missing a third straight game as a result of a lumbar spine contusion. He's set to be reevaluated at some point on Thursday, though it appears the Warriors are still going to rule him out for their contest later that evening before hearing word on how McCaw's progressed. It's not overly surprising, as the Warriors are essentially locked in to the No. 2 see in the Western Conference playoff race. Look for another update once the medical staff is done reevaluating him and as of now, McCaw's next shot ot play will be Saturday against the Pelicans.
