Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Officially questionable Saturday
McCaw (back) is questionable for Saturday's Game 6 against the Rockets.
It was reported earlier in the day that McCaw is expected to be available, but the official word from the Warriors is more conservative. Even if he does end up dressing for the contest, there's no guarantee he would take the floor for a significant amount of time, especially if Andre Iguodala (knee) is able to play.
